Srinagar

Civilian killed, cop among 24 injured in Amira Kadal grenade attack

Condition of an injured girl is critical: Police
Police and paramilitary forces at the spot of grenade attack in SrinagarAman Farooq for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, March 06: A civilian was killed and at least twenty four others, including a cop, were injured, one of them critically, in a grenade attack in the Amira Kadal area of Srinagar on Sunday, police said.

"One grenade attack took place in busy market near Amira kadal bridge. In this terror act, one old man from Nowhatta has succumbed to injuries while one girl is critical. In this attack, 24 other persons incl 23 civilians & 1 cop have received splinter injuries & are out of danger," said a police spokesman.

The spokesman advised the people to be vigilant and report any suspected activity.

A woman injured in Amira Kadal grenade blast is being brought to SMHS hospital for treatment.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir

"In light of the terrorist act of grenade throwing in busy Sunday market near Amira kadal bridge today evening, all civilians are required to be vigilant and report any suspected activity," said the spokesman on Twitter

