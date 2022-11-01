Srinagar

10-kg IED recovered in Rangreth as police, security forces avert major tragedy

Three hybrid terrorists arrested: official
IED recovered in a bucket from Rangreth area
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Nov 1: Police and security forces have averted a major tragedy by arresting three hybrid terrorists from whose possession a 10-kg IED and two hand grenades were recovered on Tuesday.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that Srinagar Police arrested two hybrid terrorists namely Aamir Mushtaq Dar S/o Mushtaq Ahmad Dar R/o Iqbalabad Sozaith Budgam and Kabil Rashid S/o Abdul Rashid Dar R/o Sicop Mohalla HMT Srinagar at a naka at Harnambal today.

“Two grenades were recovered from their possession. They disclosed the name of their another associate Aqib Jamal Bhat S/o Mohd Jamal Bhat R/o Sozaith Budgam who was also arrested and during initial examination disclosed about an IED in his possession. The IED of approximately 10kg has been recovered in Rangreth on his instance, by a joint team of Srinagar Police and 62 RR,” he added.

Those arrested have been identified as Aamir Mushtaq Dar of Iqbalabad Sozaith Budgam, Kabil Rashid of Sicop Mohalla HMT Srinagar and Aqib Jamal Bhat of Sozaith Budgam.
A case under FIR no 69/2022 has been registered under the relevant sections of UAPA, explosives act and Arms Act in Police Station Chanpora. All three persons are affiliated with LeT/TRF.

Further investigation is on to unearth more facts.

