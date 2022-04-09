13 held for sloganeering during Friday prayers in Jamia Masjid: police

A spokesman of Srinagar Police said that after the culmination of the Friday prayers in which around 24,000 worshippers participated, "about a dozen persons started anti-national and provocative sloganeering for while, this was joined by a couple of others as well, while most of the gathering remained aloof".

"There was also altercation between the persons indulging in sloganeering and the volunteers of intezamia committee of Jamia masjid who tried to stop such sloganeering and hooliganism," he said.

"This created a situation of ruckus inside the mosque leading to clashes between them. Later the hooligans were dispersed outside the mosque by volunteers. Even after coming outside from one gate, more than a dozen among them tried to provoke others by sloganeering which failed and in 2-3 minutes they dispersed in hurry seeing police presence around".

A case was registered in Nowhatta PS as FIR no 16/2022 under sections 124A and 447 of IPC.