13 held for sloganeering during Friday prayers in Jamia Masjid: police

Srinagar, Apr 9: Police on Saturday said it has arrested 13 persons for "anti-national and provocative sloganeering" inside Jamia Masjid Srinagar after Friday congregational prayers.
A spokesman of Srinagar Police said that after the culmination of the Friday prayers in which around 24,000 worshippers participated, "about a dozen persons started anti-national and provocative sloganeering for while, this was joined by a couple of others as well, while most of the gathering remained aloof".
"There was also altercation between the persons indulging in sloganeering and the volunteers of intezamia committee of Jamia masjid who tried to stop such sloganeering and hooliganism," he said.
"This created a situation of ruckus inside the mosque leading to clashes between them. Later the hooligans were dispersed outside the mosque by volunteers. Even after coming outside from one gate, more than a dozen among them tried to provoke others by sloganeering which failed and in 2-3 minutes they dispersed in hurry seeing police presence around".
A case was registered in Nowhatta PS as FIR no 16/2022 under sections 124A and 447 of IPC.
"During course of investigation, technical means were adapted to identify these hooligans and raids were conducted at different locations which led to arrest of two Main instigators of the sloganeering, namely Basharat Nabi Bhat S/o Gh Nabi Bhat R/o Hawal, Nowhatta and Umar Manzoor Sheikh S/o Late Manzoor Sheikh R/o Bahuddin Saab, Nowhatta," police said adding both were apprehended and formally arrested in the case.
Eleven more accused were subsequently arrested in this case "who were involved in the sloganeering and hooliganism inside the Jamia masjid and at the gate".
As per police, many more suspected persons are being examined "and will be formally arrested as soon as their role clearly comes forth in this case". "PSA dossiers of all these accused are being prepared for booking them under PSA act as well, in addition to case," it said.
Police said that during initial investigation, the accused "in furtherance of a well planned conspiracy had received instructions from Pakistani handlers of terror outfits to disrupt Friday prayers in jamia masjid and create law and order situation by provoking the attendees".
"Thus section 120B was also invoked in this case. Investigation in this case is undergoing at fast pace and some more arrests are likely. Srinagar Police informs all citizens that any attempt at disrupting peace will be viewed very seriously, strictest action under provisions of law will be taken against all those who get involved in such illegal activities. In addition to this, no attempt at using religious places for furthering anti-national and terrorist agenda will be tolerated at all," police said.
"Lastly, Parents are also advised to keep a watch on company of their children, indulging in such activities may cause irreparable damage to career prospects, " it added.