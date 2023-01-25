13th National Voters’ Day celebrated in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 25: In connection with 13th National Voters’ Day celebrations, a grand function was today organised by the District Election Authority, Srinagar at Government Women’s College, M A Road here to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India, established on 25th January 1950.
The function was presided over by the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, who also administered the pledge to new voters and the other participants.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad who is also the District Election Officer attended the function as Guest of Honour.
Speaking on the occasion, the Div Com said that greater electoral participation helps in making good policies which in turn make the roots of democracy stronger. He stressed on responsibility to vote besides the right to vote to strengthen the democratic setup.
The DC informed that a record number of over 80000 forms for new additions were received during the Special Summary Revision (SSR-2022) and after effecting deletions nearly 65000 net additions have taken place. Later, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar handed over Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) among newly enrolled voters.
They also felicitated Booth Level Officers and other Officials for their exemplary work.
Principal Govt. Women’s College, MA Road, Rohi Kant, Deputy District Election Officer, Srinagar, Shakeel Ahmad, Sub Divisional Magistrate East, Murtaza Ahmad, Sub Divisional Magistrate West, Primrose Bashir, Officials of District Election Office, Srinagar BLOs, newly registered voters, and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.