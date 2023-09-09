14th National Airway Conference inaugurated at SKIMS

Srinagar, Sep 9: The 14th National Airway Conference, 2023 of All India Difficult Airway Association (AIDAA) organised by the Department of Anaesthesiology SKIMS was inaugurated today at SKIMS auditorium.
The event is bringing together experts, practitioners, and innovators from across the country to discuss the latest advancements, and the best practices in airway management.
Prof. Ajit Kumar Nagpal founding Director SKIMS, who was chief guest on the occasion, in his address thanked SKIMS administration and organising committee for the invitation. While addressing the audience he recalled how SKIMS was conceived. “The basis of the Institution was laid in its autonomous structure, political will, financial resources and skilled human resource which later shaped it into an exemplary Institution. At Harvard School in Public Policy, SKIMS is studied and discussed as a case study of a successful model,” he added.
Director SKIMS& Ex-officio Secretary to the Govt. Prof. Parvaiz A Koul expressed his gratitude to the AIDAA for choosing SKIMS for the event. He complimented Prof. Showkat A Guroo HOD Anaesthesiology & Organising Chairman of the event and Organising Committee for successfully conducting the event. Prof. Koul thanked Founder Director Prof. Ajit Kumar Nagpal for gracing the occasion and recalled his great contribution in shaping SKIMS with tall foundations which he said the institution stood testing times.
Dean Medical Faculty Prof. Bashir A Laway, Guest of Honour Prof. Pankaj A Kundra, President AIDAA, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Prof. Farooq A Jan , Prof. Ayaz K. Farooqui & Co-organising Chairman also spoke on the occasion and expressed hope that the event will enlighten delegates/ medical practitioners and students with structured scientific sessions.
The event was concluded with a vote if thanks by Organising Secretary Dr. Zulfikar Ali. During the event besides the preconference, series of workshops were conducted to train the medical students and practitioners with the use of advanced gadgets of airway management with hands on training from experts who have come across all parts of the country.
The main conference with experts in the field from India and abroad will be deliberating on the various issues to difficult airway management covering critical aspects of airway management. Some of the important highlights included will be basic airway management, recent advancements in airway technology, pediatric airway challenges, difficult airway scenarios, airway management in emergencies and airway research and innovation.