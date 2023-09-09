14th National Airway Conference inaugurated at SKIMS

The event is bringing together experts, practitioners, and innovators from across the country to discuss the latest advancements, and the best practices in airway management.

Prof. Ajit Kumar Nagpal founding Director SKIMS, who was chief guest on the occasion, in his address thanked SKIMS administration and organising committee for the invitation. While addressing the audience he recalled how SKIMS was conceived. “The basis of the Institution was laid in its autonomous structure, political will, financial resources and skilled human resource which later shaped it into an exemplary Institution. At Harvard School in Public Policy, SKIMS is studied and discussed as a case study of a successful model,” he added.