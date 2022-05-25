14th Research Methodology workshop begins at GMC Srinagar

Srinagar, May 24: The 14th 3-day research methodology workshop on biomedical research began at Government Medical College Srinagar.
The workshop is organised by the Department of Community Medicine GMC Srinagar under the aegis of IAPSM & IPHA State Branches and is attended by faculty from GMC Srinagar, GMC Baramulla and GDC Srinagar. The guest faculty included Prof. Shariq Masoodi from SKIMS and Prof. Sonu Goel PGIMER Chandigarh.
The topics covered during the workshop include introduction to research, steps in research, research and publication ethics, literature search, research designs, drafting research proposals for funding, reference managers, data collection and analysis, etc. The workshop is accredited by J&K Medical Council with 12 CME Credit Hours, said Dr. S. Muhammad Salim Khan, HOD Community Medicine GMC Srinagar and organising chairman of the workshop.