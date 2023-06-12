15 children rescued in anti-begging drive in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 12: At least 15 children were rescued in an anti-begging drive in Srinagar district on Monday.
The drive was launched by the Labour department along with police and Child Protection Welfare Team at different locations in Srinagar district.
According to officials, the drive was conducted at Rajbagh, Hyderpora and Parimpora areas, where they found children as young as eight year old involved in begging.
Both locals and non-locals were identified as engaging in begging, with some parents even involving their children in these activities.
Similar drives have been conducted in other areas of Jammu and Kashmir as well. Harvinder Kour, Director, Mission Vatsalya J&K told Greater Kashmir that an anti-begging drive at Parimpora, Lalchowk and Rajbagh in Srinagar district was launched.
She said that at least 15 children were rescued, out of which 12 children were handed over to their parents after proper counselling. Three children were shifted to shelter homes at Shalimar and Nowgam.
Out of these 15 children, 14 were boys and one female who was shifted to the shelter home at Nowgam. "We provide them food, shelter, even register them in the schools as well till these children reach 18 years of age," she said.
She said the department has asked the parents of other 12 children to admit their kids in schools. "They have given their undertakings that they won't allow their kids to beg on the streets again," she added.
Kaur also said that their department has identified over 280 children in street situations in the whole Union Territory.
"We will be launching more anti-begging drives to prevent these children and provide them all possible help. Recently, we have done the same drive in Jammu and registered 20 children in our department. If these children are upto six-year-old, then we have asked their parents to get them registered in anganwadi where they will get poshan. Otherwise, they will be registered in the schools," she said.
The Directorate of Mission Vatsalya has received guidelines from the government regarding registration and rehabilitation of street children. Mission Vatsalya is a centrally sponsored scheme launched by the Government of India’ s Ministry of Women and Child Development aimed at “building a protective environment for children.
The scheme is implemented by the Social Welfare Department through J&K State Child Protection Society. (Mission Vatsalya) is run through District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) at the district level with support from statutory bodies CWCs and JJBs.
Last year, the Jammu & Kashmir government prepared the draft policy for rehabilitation of children in street situations (CISS). According to the draft policy, its main objective is to take steps for identification and suitable rehabilitation for children in street situations.
The policy has proposed rehabilitation of such children in line with the 2016 Bonded Labour Rehabilitation Scheme. "A sum of Rs 25000 to be reimbursed to the child in accordance with the provided law, with a payment of Rs 5000 from the District Child Rehabilitation Fund and Rs 20,000 from the employer," it stated.