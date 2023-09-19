15-day Hindi Pakhwada commences at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 19: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar marked the commencement of a 15-day-long Hindi Pakhwada celebration on Tuesday. The event is being organized by the 'Rajbhasha Cell,' featuring a series of activities scheduled until September 29th.
The inaugural day witnessed a workshop for non-teaching staff, presided over by Prakash Chandra Mishra, Hindi Officer at MNNIT Allahabad, who served as the main resource person for the event.
During his address, he delivered his address on 'various forms of correspondence and the use of simplified Hindi in official communication.'
The workshop drew participation from Departmental Coordinators Rajbhasha Cell and registered Prabodh employees. NIT Srinagar's Hindi Officer, R.P. Shukla, and Dr. Nasir F Butt, were the event coordinators.
Dr.Brajesh Kumar, Dr. Zubair Ansari and Dr. Sabzar were also present on the occasion.
In his address, PC Mishra highlighted the plight of numerous endangered languages worldwide, with many native speakers hesitant to preserve them.