16 cases approved under Marriage Assistance Scheme in Srinagar

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC said the Marriage Assistance Scheme for poor girls is a Social Assistance Scheme meant for those un-married eligible girls living below the poverty line who may not find themselves in a position to marry due to financial constraint.

The DDC asked the concerned officers to widen its endeavour to reach out to the poor section of the district so that they take the benefits from the scheme. “Under this scheme, the Government is lending a helping hand to the poor families who could not afford to marry their daughters”, he added.