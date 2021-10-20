16 cases approved under Marriage Assistance Scheme in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 20: A meeting of District Level Sanctioning Committee (DLSC) was held under the Chairmanship of District Development Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammed AijazAsad here today.
On the occasion, the DDC approved 16 cases under the Marriage Assistance Scheme in favour of eligible unmarried girls of Srinagar district involving an amount of Rs 7.63 lakh.
Speaking on the occasion, the DDC said the Marriage Assistance Scheme for poor girls is a Social Assistance Scheme meant for those un-married eligible girls living below the poverty line who may not find themselves in a position to marry due to financial constraint.
The DDC asked the concerned officers to widen its endeavour to reach out to the poor section of the district so that they take the benefits from the scheme. “Under this scheme, the Government is lending a helping hand to the poor families who could not afford to marry their daughters”, he added.
Giving details about the scheme, the District Social Welfare Officer, Srinagar, Mohammad Ashraf Akhoon said that financial assistance of Rs 25000 and cost of 5-gram gold is being provided in favour of unmarried girls belonging to poor families for marriage under the scheme.
He informed that, so far under the scheme, more than one thousand and eighteen girls belonging to poor families of district Srinagar have been financially assisted and an amount of over Rs.4.22 crore has been sanctioned and disbursed in their favour.
Among others, the meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, Srinagar, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, SDM West Srinagar, DPO, ICDS Srinagar and District Social Welfare Officer Srinagar.