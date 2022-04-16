16-yr-old girl falls to death in Srinagar's Noorbagh

Srinagar, Apr 16: A 16-year-old girl died on Saturday after she fell from her residential house at Noorbagh area of Srinagar.
Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that the girl a resident of Shaheen Mohalla Noorbagh fell from the upper storey of her residential house this afternoon.
She was rushed to SMHS hospital for treatment, however, the doctors declared her brought dead at the hospital, an official said.
Local police have registered a case in this regard and started investigation.