160-hour training programme on AI, ML concludes at KU’s IOT

Srinagar, Dec 11: At least forty students from the Kashmir University’s Institute of Technology (IOT), Zakura Campus, successfully completed a 160-hour training programme in Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
The programme, which was a part of the Jammu and Kashmir Employability Enhancement Training Program (JEET) by the AICTE, was implemented by the ICT Academy Chennai under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the IOT Zakura Campus and ICT Academy to impart training and skill education to the students.
40 students from the final year of various departments were trained in the programme, which concluded with a modest valedictory session chaired by Director IOT, Prof Gowhar Bashir Vakil.
Dr Ubaid Qureshi, Placement Officer and Assistant Professor IOT, Mr. Mohammad Imran, Relationship Manager, and Mir Adil Yousuf, Senior Technical Trainer from ICT Academy, were also present.
This training programme, among other domains, will help the students in automation, smart decision-making, enhanced customer experience, medical advances, research and date analysis, solving complex problems, managing repetitive tasks and minimizing errors.
According to the organisers, the programme was conceived in view of the futuristic role of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in different aspects of life.