160-hour training programme on AI, ML concludes at KU’s IOT

The programme, which was a part of the Jammu and Kashmir Employability Enhancement Training Program (JEET) by the AICTE, was implemented by the ICT Academy Chennai under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the IOT Zakura Campus and ICT Academy to impart training and skill education to the students.

40 students from the final year of various departments were trained in the programme, which concluded with a modest valedictory session chaired by Director IOT, Prof Gowhar Bashir Vakil.