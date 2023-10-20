179 schools run from shabby, unsafe rented accommodations in Srinagar

The school located on the backside of the Police Housing Colony has only four rooms for eight classes on the ground floor. It has become a herculean task for the teachers to accommodate the students in the congested shabby rooms.

A visit to the school depicts poor infrastructural standards in the government schools which have been running in rented rooms since their establishment. The school speaks volumes about the much neglected government education system at ground level. The school has no ground or other basic facilities for the students which are requisite for the school. "This school has no facets to be called as an educational institution and there are so many schools in the district which are functioning from shabby rooms in the same condition," an official said.