19000 contract carriage permits to be available online soon

This information was given to the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole at an officers meeting here today convened to review the traffic plan formulated for improvement of traffic system in Kashmir.

Urging upon the officers of line departments to expedite the process for removing public utilities hampering the traffic movement in summer capital and implementation of ring road project in Srinagar city, the Div Com Kashmir has asked them to ensure that work on this prestigious project is taken up early, necessary for improving traffic flow in the district.