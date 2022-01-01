19000 contract carriage permits to be available online soon

Srinagar, Jan 1: 19000 contract carriage permits will be available on-line and the process started will be completed very shortly to check the movement of commercial vehicles plying unauthorisedly in Kashmir which is the major source of frequent traffic jams in Srinagar city and towns.
This information was given to the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole at an officers meeting here today convened to review the traffic plan formulated for improvement of traffic system in Kashmir.
Urging upon the officers of line departments to expedite the process for removing public utilities hampering the traffic movement in summer capital and implementation of ring road project in Srinagar city, the Div Com Kashmir has asked them to ensure that work on this prestigious project is taken up early, necessary for improving traffic flow in the district.
Earlier, the officers from PDD, R&B, S&D, SMC, KPDCL, SSP Traffic, RTO, ERA, SDA, IC&MA, CEP had a threadbare discussion on the issue and suggested certain solutions to these problems. The officers briefed the Div Com about the measures taken by them in this regard.
The Div Com directed the concerned, especially PDD, to relocate electric poles which have become a major hurdle in regulating free flow of traffic in these areas.
Magarmal Bagh-Danderkah, Sonwar-Pantha Chowk, SMHS-SKIMS, Qamerwari, Natipora, Rambagh- Natipora, Churchlane, BB cant, Tatoground, Alochibagh-Batamaloo Zampkadal-Bemina, Rajourikadal, inner roads, widening of Botkadal Bridge came up for discussion in the meeting.
The Div Com asked officers to conduct joint visits to these places and come up with a report to know what exactly we need to do.
Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Chief Engineer R&B, Chief Engineer KPDCL, SSP Traffic, Regional Transport Officer Kashmir, Officers from ERA, SDA, IC&MA, CEP were present in the meeting.