19th All India Legal Services Authorities meet concludes at SKICC

In the fourth session, the subject area of legal empowerment and Eco-Justice was deliberated, discussions were focussed on need based and area specific legal services covering the subjects of “Reach-Out”, awareness and community participation in dispute resolution. The role of Legal Services institution in eco- justice was also discussed in this session. The fifth session exclusively dealt with the utilisation and audit of NALSA grants.

Pertinently, the 19th All India Legal Services Authorities Meet was inaugurated by Justice Dr. D.Y. Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India in presence of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Judge Supreme Court of India & Executive Chairman NALSA and other Judges of Supreme Court of India, government officials, and legal professionals. The Meet was also attended by Chief Justices of High Courts, Executive Chairpersons State Legal Services Authorities, Chairpersons High Court Legal Services Committees, Member Secretaries SLSAs and Member Secretaries of HCLSCs.