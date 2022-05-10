1st Founders Day celebrations held at DPS Srinagar

Following the prayer, as a mark of gratitude Kiran Dhar and Vijay Dhar were felicitated by the school and presented a “Halo of Wisdom and Dedication” Award to honour and recognise their service in the establishment of school.

After the felicitation, the Pro-Vice Chairman, Vijay Dhar addressed the gathering. He acknowledged the dedication and hard work of those early trailblazers “who built the foundation of the school.” He said that the “school would hardly have become the phenomenon of reform and excellence that it has become without the painstaking efforts of each member of the school fraternity, the parents and students. “This day”, he said, “we celebrate those efforts to assure them that the efforts are not only recognized but also recognized as stakeholders that turn the course of history towards the glorious ends that the ancient spirit of excellence in Kashmir stands for”