1st Founders Day celebrations held at DPS Srinagar

Srinagar, May 10: Delhi Public School, Srinagar held its first Founders Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of D P Dhar.
On this occasion, people who founded the school including staff were felicitated. In a statement, DPS said the primary aim of this mark of observance was to acknowledge the ambition and potential of every student and the dedication of staff in both academic and extra-curricular spheres.
Following the prayer, as a mark of gratitude Kiran Dhar and Vijay Dhar were felicitated by the school and presented a “Halo of Wisdom and Dedication” Award to honour and recognise their service in the establishment of school.
After the felicitation, the Pro-Vice Chairman, Vijay Dhar addressed the gathering. He acknowledged the dedication and hard work of those early trailblazers “who built the foundation of the school.” He said that the “school would hardly have become the phenomenon of reform and excellence that it has become without the painstaking efforts of each member of the school fraternity, the parents and students. “This day”, he said, “we celebrate those efforts to assure them that the efforts are not only recognized but also recognized as stakeholders that turn the course of history towards the glorious ends that the ancient spirit of excellence in Kashmir stands for”
Following his speech, Tarika Khattar and Sunanda Dhar were presented an appreciation award in acknowledgement of their meritorious efforts and service in making of DP Dhar Memorial Website. After that the much-awaited D.P. Dhar Memorial Website (https://dpdhar.com) was inaugurated by Vijay Dhar as a tribute to his late illustrious father. Having played an integral role in defining the course of Kashmir history, and a lifetime of glorious service to the people of the region, DP Dhar merited a memorial that would testify to his rich legacy and inspire generations to come to enter public service.
D P Dhar was a prominent Kashmiri politician and Indian diplomat. He has also held position of Home Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Ambassador to the Soviet Union, and Union Minister of Planning in the Govt. of India.
“To honour the memory of D.P.Dhar and to complete the unfinished task left by him the family and friends decided to constitute a public trust to promote education in Jammu and Kashmir. The objective was to set up a full-fledged school from class LKG to class XII affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (C.B.S.E). The school known as Delhi Public School Srinagar was started on 10th March 2003 and completes 20 years today,” the statement added.
The event ended formally with a vote of thanks to the dignitaries on behalf of the entire school by the Principal, Shafaq Afshan.