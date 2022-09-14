2 AGuH terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Srinagar, Sep 14: Two terrorists of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) were killed in an encounter with security forces at Nowgam area on city outskirts on Wednesday evening.
Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that they were involved in killing of a non-local labourer in Pulwama.
The encounter took place at Nowgam area here on Wednesday evening after Srinagar Police, RR and CRPF cordoned off the area on input generated by police.
They were identified as Shahid resident of Malpora Budgam and Ajaz Rasool Najar of Karimabad Pulwama.
"On a specific input generated by Police, an encounter has started in Nowgam area of Srinagar District. Srinagar Police and 50RR are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted soon after the encounter broke.
ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, said that terrorists were involved into the killing of labourer from West Bengal. "Killed militants were affiliated with militant outfit AGuH & identified as Aijaz Rasool Nazar of Pulwama & Shahid Ahmad @ Abu Hamza. They were involved in recent militant attack on an outside labourer namely Muneer ul Islam from West Bengal on 2/9/22 in Pulwama,” ADGP Kashmir said in a tweet.
In a statement, police spokesperson said in this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated. “People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at encounter site is completely sanitised and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any,” the statement added.