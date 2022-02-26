2 Chinars successfully transplanted at Char Chinar

“It was given out that only one healthy mature tree exists on spot requiring no treatment. The decaying second tree was given silvicultural /chemical treatment for development of existing root suckers into a substitute tree. Two new tall transplants were required to be planted at the 3rd and 4th tree sites for which two large pits with 6 feet diameter and 5 feet depth were dug out in advance before onset of winter. Infected soil was removed and good quality soil brought from outside the Dal Lake for the purpose.”

“Two candidate transplants with height of about 25 feet and girth of 28 inches each were finally selected at Dal Foreshore road, where they were experiencing stressful conditions. After obtaining legal permission for their removal, the two transplants were systematically dug out along with roots and balls of earth and lifted by using a long arm hydraulic Crane. They were transported to Char Chinar on a large barge pulled by a tug boat,” it said.