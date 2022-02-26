2 Chinars successfully transplanted at Char Chinar

Srinagar, Feb 26: The J&K Forest Department has successfully completed the transplanting operation of two tall Chinars at the famous Char Chinar in Dal Lake here to restore its erstwhile glory.
In a statement, the J&K Forest Department claimed that it is first-of-its-kind achievement in the country,
“Acting upon the directions of Lt. Governor and instructions of Chief Secretary, J&K, Forest Department formulated a strategy in October, 2021 in consultation with technical experts of Floriculture Department, LCMA and Scientists of SKUAST and JKFRI for restoration of ‘Ropa Lank’ in Dal Lake popularly known as Char Chinar, by transplanting tall Chinars - the State tree of Jammu & Kashmir,” the statement said.
“It was given out that only one healthy mature tree exists on spot requiring no treatment. The decaying second tree was given silvicultural /chemical treatment for development of existing root suckers into a substitute tree. Two new tall transplants were required to be planted at the 3rd and 4th tree sites for which two large pits with 6 feet diameter and 5 feet depth were dug out in advance before onset of winter. Infected soil was removed and good quality soil brought from outside the Dal Lake for the purpose.”
“Two candidate transplants with height of about 25 feet and girth of 28 inches each were finally selected at Dal Foreshore road, where they were experiencing stressful conditions. After obtaining legal permission for their removal, the two transplants were systematically dug out along with roots and balls of earth and lifted by using a long arm hydraulic Crane. They were transported to Char Chinar on a large barge pulled by a tug boat,” it said.
“The unique operation was executed February 19 and completed on the unique date 22-02-2022 when the two Chinars were finally planted, braving rain and snow on the day.”
“The public in general and tourists, in particular, are requested to be careful in visiting Char Chinar as the transplants have been secured upright with the help of guy-ropes and wooden stakes to withstand strong winds blowing in Dal Lake. Besides, the tourists may also explore the option of visiting a similar site called ‘Sona Lank’ near Hazratbal foreshore road. The post-planting operations shall continue with the active support of the Floriculture Department, especially the development of aesthetics,” the statement said.
“The transplanting of tall Chinars is the first of its kind activity in the Country and the Department is hopeful of their survival and growth with the prayers and support of the people,” the statement added.