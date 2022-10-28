2-day conference on AI, IT in Surgery and Medical Research begins at GMC Srinagar

Bhatnagar made these remarks while addressing the two-day international workshop on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information Technology (IT) in Surgery and Medical Research at GMC Srinagar.

“We are in the process of establishing two AIIMS in J&K. Several new medical colleges have come up and we are coming up with two state-of-the art cancer institutes, Bone & Joint hospitals and paediatric hospitals,” Bhatnagar said.