2-day conference on AI, IT in Surgery and Medical Research begins at GMC Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 28: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar on Friday said that the government is committed to improve the health delivery system as well as the medical education system in the Union Territory.
Bhatnagar made these remarks while addressing the two-day international workshop on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information Technology (IT) in Surgery and Medical Research at GMC Srinagar.
“We are in the process of establishing two AIIMS in J&K. Several new medical colleges have come up and we are coming up with two state-of-the art cancer institutes, Bone & Joint hospitals and paediatric hospitals,” Bhatnagar said.
He also appreciated the medical fraternity of Jammu & Kashmir for playing an important role during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Highlighting the importance of Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology in Surgery and Medical Research, Advisor said that this is the first conference of its kind on this subject organised here.
Bhatnagar said that we are moving towards digitization of health records and that will improve the patient care in the Union Territory.
“We can understand the role of Artificial Intelligence in today’s world. We are assisted by large computing systems, by large data networks and deep data analysis and this technology can be very helpful,” he said.
He also congratulated GMC Srinagar for organising a conference on this topic, which is the need of the hour.
The conference began at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar on Friday.
The conference is organised by GMC Srinagar and Open-Source Research Collaboration (OSRC), a Denmark based international research organisation, in an attempt to revolutionize the future of research in the valley.
It brings together individuals globally with respect to the latest innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information Technology (IT) in healthcare.
Prof M R Attri, Organising Co-Chairman of the conference said that the event is the first of its kind to be ever hosted in the state.
“Several reputed international professionals of the industry in the presence of renowned national faculty with the aim to establish an environment of motivated and capable partners, which includes the healthcare startup community in India, thereby increasing the reach, affordability, effectiveness and consumer patient outcomes, hence broadening the horizon of the new tomorrow.,” he said.
Many reputed surgeons from across the country presented their talks on topics pertaining to use of Artificial Intelligence in Surgery.
The speakers from Surgery, Computer sciences, Information technology, Big data science, Entrepreneurs and Innovators shared their knowledge & experience.
Besides this some renowned international faculty from around the world will present their talks through an online platform. Also, many international & National delegates have registered for the event virtually.
On the occasion, The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government Medical College Srinagar to strengthen research & academic cooperation between the two institutes for the betterment of students & researchers.
Prof. Shakil Romshoo said the collaboration is very important as it will transform the health sector with new technology like artificial intelligence.
He said that artificial intelligence comprises everything from diagnosis and treatment recommendations to patient engagement and other activities.
“AI can perform healthcare tasks better than humans with 100 percent accuracy. This technology will emerge as the best technology in future. It will revolutionize Jammu and Kashmir’s healthcare system,” he said.