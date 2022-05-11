2-day international conference on Coronavirus concludes at SKUAST-K

The conference titled ‘Coronaviruses: Past, Present and Future’ was attended by renowned virologists, scientists and healthcare policymakers, as well as, government officers.

Principal Secretary Higher Education Department and Secretary of Information, Rohit Kansal, who was the chief guest at the valedictory function, congratulated the organisers at SKUAST-K for holding the conference, the first of its kind in the country, on an important topic, coronaviruses.