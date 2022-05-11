2-day international conference on Coronavirus concludes at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, May 11: The two-day international conference on coronavirus concluded at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir Shalimar campus here on Wednesday.
The conference titled ‘Coronaviruses: Past, Present and Future’ was attended by renowned virologists, scientists and healthcare policymakers, as well as, government officers.
Principal Secretary Higher Education Department and Secretary of Information, Rohit Kansal, who was the chief guest at the valedictory function, congratulated the organisers at SKUAST-K for holding the conference, the first of its kind in the country, on an important topic, coronaviruses.
Stressing on the SKUAST-K’s role in producing skilled and employable graduates and post-graduates, he appreciated the farm university for taking the lead in the implementation of NEP-2020 through various novel approaches.
Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, in his address, highlighted the major issues deliberated and discussed by the participants during the two days of the conference. Besides, Prof Ganai informed the gathering about the various initiatives taken by the university regarding the National Education Policy that stand acclaimed at the National level. Prof Ganai informed the audience that during the Covid19 pandemic, the University was able to conduct 523 online lectures with 100 international and 200 National experts on board in various sessions.
Earlier Director Research Prof SA Wani gave a brief overview of the conference. He said more than 200 delegates participated in the conference with 14 keynote addresses, 41 oral and 41 poster presentations held simultaneously in three halls at SKUAST-K, Shalimar.
Organising secretary Dr Nadeem Shabir talked about the creation of global network formation with the organisation of this conference. Various felicitations were held under different categories during the valedictory function viz best oral and poster presentational along with special appreciations like best startup awards, travel grants, covid warrior award to Prof Naveed Nazir. The Valedictory session ended with a vote of thanks by Dean Veterinary Sciences Prof MT Banday.