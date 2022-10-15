2-day multilingual poetic symposium, literary meet begins at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 15: Two-day multilingual poetic symposium and literary meet on the promotion of Hindi and other regional languages of Kashmir today began at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.
The programme titled ‘Akshar Aur Muskaan’ is being organized by Wadie’s Hindi Shiksha Samiti, Srinagar in collaboration with Kendriya Hindi Sansthaan (Central Institute of Hindi), Agra.
The aim of the symposium was to promote Hindi in the Union Territory of Kashmir and other regional languages of the Kashmir valley.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chairman of Kendriya Hindi Shikshan Mandal, Anil Kumar Sharma highlighted the importance of Hindi and other local languages in communication.
He said that Hindi helps a majority of Indians to communicate with each other and is also considered one of the binding forces for India.
He said that Hindi is becoming a pan-world language and is being loved by people all over the world.
He also urged the participants to promote the Hindi language for being the national language as it is being understood by the vast population of the country.
Director CHI, Prof Bina Sharma, Regional Manager (HR) LIC, Head of Department of Hindi, University of Kashmir, Director NIT Srinagar, Dr Rakesh Sehgal, Registrar NIT Srinagar, and others also spoke on the occasion.
The event saw the participation of several schools from Srinagar and appreciation of students studying Hindi in these schools.
On the occasion, Sheersh Puraskars were also distributed among JK BOSE Hindi toppers.
Skits on the theme of the promotion and preservation of Hindi & other cultural items were also performed by Presentation Convent School, Tyndale Biscoe School, Khalsa School, and Mallinson Girls’ School. Bi-lingual Hindi & Urdu Mushaira was also held in which Hindi & Urdu poetry was recited.
Every stanza of the poetry was appreciated by the participants with claps. On the second day of the seminar, paper reading and discussions will be held on regional languages like Sheena, Pahari, Gojri, Punjabi, and Kashmiri.