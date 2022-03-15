2-day national seminar on 'Environmental Ethics' begins at KU

Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice-Chancellor Islamic University of Science and Technology, was the chief guest on the occasion and delivered the keynote address. Prof Romshoo spoke on the climate change and the disaster it has created around the globe, even as he stressed on the need to create mass awareness to preserve natural resources. He made a special reference to the Himalayan glaciers.

Prof Mehrajuddin Mir, former Vice-Chancellor Central University of Kashmir, was the Guest of Honour on the occasion who spoke about religious teachings which should be used by religious preachers of adherents of different faiths in mobilising people to make a harmony between humans and nature.