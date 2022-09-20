2-day seminar on ‘Analytical Study of Kalaam-e Shaikh al-Alam (RA)’ begins at KU

Addressing the inaugural session as chief guest, Prof Nilofer said the universal message in the teachings and philosophy of Shaikh al-Alam (RA) must reach the youth of J&K and beyond for them to embrace it as a way of living.

Assuring the University administration’s full support to Shiekh al-Alam Centre for Multidisciplinary Studies (SACMS), which has organised the two-day seminar, Prof Nilofar urged the Centre to publish small multilingual booklets on varied aspects of life and teachings of Shaikh al-Alam (RA) for easy comprehension by the masses, especially the youth.