2-day seminar on ‘Analytical Study of Kalaam-e Shaikh al-Alam (RA)’ begins at KU

Srinagar, Sep 20: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Tuesday inaugurated a two-day national seminar on 'Analytical Study of Kalaam-e Shaikh al-Alam (RA): Selected Poems’.
Addressing the inaugural session as chief guest, Prof Nilofer said the universal message in the teachings and philosophy of Shaikh al-Alam (RA) must reach the youth of J&K and beyond for them to embrace it as a way of living.
Assuring the University administration’s full support to Shiekh al-Alam Centre for Multidisciplinary Studies (SACMS), which has organised the two-day seminar, Prof Nilofar urged the Centre to publish small multilingual booklets on varied aspects of life and teachings of Shaikh al-Alam (RA) for easy comprehension by the masses, especially the youth.
Prof Shakil A Romshoo, Vice-Chancellor Islamic University, who was a guest of honour, said it’s important for scholars to analyse if we have done enough to raise awareness about Shaikh al-Alam's teachings to make these a part of our living.
KU Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir underlined the importance of making correct analyses of Shaikh al-Alam’s poems for their right interpretation and understanding.
Keynote speaker Prof Shad Ramzan, former Head, Department of Kashmiri KU, called for "authentic and genuine" reading of the text (kalaam) of Sheikh al-Alam (RA).
"If we do not comprehend the true historical, social and literary context/meaning of the words and text of Sheikh al-Alam (RA), we may be doing a great injustice to his personality as well as his great works," he said.
Prof G N Khaki, Director SACMS emphasised the need to research the kalam of Shaikh al-Alam (RA) so that it is authenticated and serves the purpose of reinforcing the secular Kashmiri traditions of peace and tolerance that are embodied in his poetry.
Three books on varied aspects of Shaikh-ul-Alam (RA)—in English, Urdu and Kashmiri languages—were released at the event, even as Dr Masood Ahmad Masoodi (sajada nishin, Dargah Sharief, Alamadar-i Kashmir, Qaimoh), Haji Mohammad Younis (sajada nishin, Dargah Sharief, Alamadar-i Kashmir, Chrar-i-Sharief) and Dr Inayat Gul (Chrar-i-Sharief) felicitated the two Vice Chancellors.
Ten research papers were read in the two technical sessions by eminent scholars of Shaikh al-Alam Studies who analyzed his various poems. The sessions were chaired by Prof Basher Bashir and Prof G N Adfar. Dr Muhammad Ilham conducted the proceedings while Dr Saltanat Farooq presented a vote of thanks.