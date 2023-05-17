2-day youth festival begins at NIFT Srinagar

The youth festival organised ahead of the G20 meet to be hosted in Srinagar brought together students from NIFT Srinagar and 10 different participating institutions, offering them an opportunity to display their skills and creativity across a range of cultural, literary, and sports activities.

The festival, organised with the aim of providing a platform for young talent, commenced with great enthusiasm. The vibrant atmosphere resonated with cheers, applause, and the participation of students eager to exhibit their prowess in a diverse array of disciplines.