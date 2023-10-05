2 decades on, displaced IG Road shopkeepers await rehabilitation

Srinagar, Oct 5: Despite the passing of over two decades since over 300 shopkeepers along the IG Road here were displaced from their businesses, they are still awaiting rehabilitation.
“The saga dates back to December 2002 when the then government, led by the Chief Minister Mufti Sayeed, ordered demolition of all shops along IG road, citing concerns that their presence defaced the area and left an unfavourable impression on passing tourists,” said Kashmir Traders Alliance (KTA) president Aijaz Shahdhar in a statement.
"At that time, shopkeepers were given assurances by the Government that they would be rehabilitated. They were instructed to submit their registrations to the Custodian General, a directive that all affected shopkeepers promptly followed. The government's commitment was clear and that a complex would be constructed to facilitate their rehabilitation."
"Fast forward to the present day, and the promises made in 2002 remain unfulfilled. A complex was indeed built, but shockingly, instead of allocating these shops to the displaced shopkeepers, they were sold to other individuals. Furthermore, property owners along IG Road have reconstructed shops on the premises, adding to the irony of the situation.Meanwhile, the 300 shopkeepers who were displaced almost two decades ago continue to live in limbo, their lives and livelihoods hanging in the balance," Shahdhar said.
"We have pursued this issue with successive regimes, but regrettably, nothing substantive has been done to address our plight. This incident has shattered many families and disrupted numerous lives,” he said.
“Despite the years of inaction and broken promises, the Kashmir Traders Alliance remains hopeful and is now pinning their hopes on the LG administration. The plight of these 300 shopkeepers along IG road serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring challenges faced by displaced communities and the pressing need for the authorities to uphold their promises and provide justice to those who have been waiting for far too long."
The Kashmir Traders Alliance's call for intervention underscores the urgency of the situation and pins its hope on the LG administration to finally bring closure to this long standing issue, the statement said.