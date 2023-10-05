2 decades on, displaced IG Road shopkeepers await rehabilitation

“The saga dates back to December 2002 when the then government, led by the Chief Minister Mufti Sayeed, ordered demolition of all shops along IG road, citing concerns that their presence defaced the area and left an unfavourable impression on passing tourists,” said Kashmir Traders Alliance (KTA) president Aijaz Shahdhar in a statement.

"At that time, shopkeepers were given assurances by the Government that they would be rehabilitated. They were instructed to submit their registrations to the Custodian General, a directive that all affected shopkeepers promptly followed. The government's commitment was clear and that a complex would be constructed to facilitate their rehabilitation."