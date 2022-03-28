2 drug peddlers arrested

Srinagar, Mar 28: Police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband substance from their possession.
In a statement police spokesperson said officers from Police Station Nowgam at a checkpoint established at Lasjan intercepted a vehicle (i20) bearing registration number JK0AF-8746 with two persons on board.
“During checking, officers were able to recover charas like substance from their possession. They have been identified as Imran Mushtaq Sheikh son of Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh resident of Batwara and Mufazul Huq son of Mohammad Ayoub Akhoon resident of Shivpora Batwara. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized,” the statement said.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 48/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Nowgam and investigation has been initiated.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” it said.