2 drug peddlers arrested

In a statement police spokesperson said officers from Police Station Nowgam at a checkpoint established at Lasjan intercepted a vehicle (i20) bearing registration number JK0AF-8746 with two persons on board.

“During checking, officers were able to recover charas like substance from their possession. They have been identified as Imran Mushtaq Sheikh son of Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh resident of Batwara and Mufazul Huq son of Mohammad Ayoub Akhoon resident of Shivpora Batwara. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized,” the statement said.