2 houseboats gutted in Dal Lake

Srinagar, Jan 5: Two houseboats were gutted in a fire incident in Dal Lake here on Wednesday
Reports said fire started from a houseboat and engulfed an adjacent houseboat. Though locals and police launched a firefighting operation but the houseboats Apollo 11 and New Zealand were fully gutted. Meanwhile, Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday expressed deep shock over the incident.
Issuing a statement here, Bukhari termed the incident as extremely unfortunate and said the fire victims have borne losses worth lakhs that need to be adequately compensated by the administration in order to help them out.
“The district administration must dispatch its teams on ground zero to assess the losses incurred so that ex-gratia relief is disbursed to these families on a prompt basis. Besides paying an adequate compensation, the concerned authorities must ensure that the victim families are temporarily rehabilitated to a suitable accommodation, keeping in view the harsh inclement weather conditions,” he demanded.
Bukhari also urged the administration, especially LCMA, to aid and provide necessary clearance certificates to these fire victim families in order to repair their damaged houseboats without any impediments. Besides, Mayor SMC and Apni Party Youth President Junaid Azim Mattu also expressed his solidarity with the families and assured them of every possible help in this hour of gloom.
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (Inc) has expressed grief over the fire incident.
In a statement, the chamber stated that “it is anticipated that there is a loss worth crores of rupees. “Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad, President KCC&I took cognizance of the incident and urged Lieutenant Governor to direct concerned to give full support, rehabilitation, and compensation to the affected houseboat holders.”
Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK) has expressed serious concern over the frequent fire incidents of the houseboats in Dal and Nigeen Lake.
Expressing solidarity with the affected owners, CCIK President Tariq Rashid Ghani said, “government should set up several fire fighting tenders at both the lakes to prevent such incidents in the future.”
CCIK also demanded immediate compensation for the affected owners and also appealed to concerned authorities to provide permission to the owners for its construction.
Meanwhile, a room was damaged in a fire incident in a barrack of Lalit Grand Palace here.