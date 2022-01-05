2 houseboats gutted in Dal Lake

Reports said fire started from a houseboat and engulfed an adjacent houseboat. Though locals and police launched a firefighting operation but the houseboats Apollo 11 and New Zealand were fully gutted. Meanwhile, Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday expressed deep shock over the incident.

Issuing a statement here, Bukhari termed the incident as extremely unfortunate and said the fire victims have borne losses worth lakhs that need to be adequately compensated by the administration in order to help them out.