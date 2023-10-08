2 houses damaged in Barbarshah blaze

Srinagar, Oct 8: Two houses were damaged in a fire incident at Barbarshah area here today.
The officials from the Fire and Emergency department said that the incident occurred at around 3 am. They said fire started from one of the houses at Naqashpora Barbarshah and spread into an adjacent house quickly.
Locals said that a single-story house was completely damaged while another house was partially damaged in the incident.
“The area is congested, and the fire and emergency services personnel doused off the flames and prevented it from spreading. Locals and police officials on the ground also helped to control the flames,” they said.
An official from Fire and Emergency services said that multiple fire tenders from Babademb, Headquarters, Gawkadal, and Habbakdal were pressed into service to douse off the flames.
“The fire started from a single-story house which was gutted in the incident. Another three-story house was also partially damaged in the incident. The area is very congested and timely action by our team on the ground saved other houses from catching fire,” said that official.
The locals appealed to the administration to provide immediate relief to the victims. They said all the belongings of the victims were damaged in the incident.
“One of the houses that was completely gutted housed two families who were left shelter less. These families include women and children who have no support. They are residing at their neighbour’s houses now. We appeal to the government to provide immediate help,” one of the locals said.