2 houses damaged in Barbarshah blaze

The officials from the Fire and Emergency department said that the incident occurred at around 3 am. They said fire started from one of the houses at Naqashpora Barbarshah and spread into an adjacent house quickly.

Locals said that a single-story house was completely damaged while another house was partially damaged in the incident.

“The area is congested, and the fire and emergency services personnel doused off the flames and prevented it from spreading. Locals and police officials on the ground also helped to control the flames,” they said.