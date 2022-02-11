2 houses gutted at Ellahibagh

Srinagar, Feb 11: Two residential houses were gutted in a fire incident at City Colony Ellahibagh area of Srinagar on late Friday evening.
Witnesses said that fire broke out from a residential house belonging to Sajad Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Rasool Mir and within no time spread to nearby house belonging to Riyaz Ahmad Najar, son of Muhammad Sultan in City Colony area of Ellahibagh.
Soon after noticing the flames, locals and police reached to the spot and informed the Fire and Emergency Services department following which the fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames.
In the incident, two residential houses got damaged completely, the witnesses said. -