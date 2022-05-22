2 houses gutted in Rainawari blaze

Srinagar, May 21: Two houses were gutted in fire incident at Roni Mohalla locality in Rainawari here.
Reports said fire started from a house and engulfed adjoining structures. Fire and Emergency Services reached the spot to douse the flames.
“There were around four houses in close vicinity, but fire was controlled. Two houses were gutted in the incident,” an official from F&E services told Greater Kashmir.
Locals said that multiple families were putting up in these houses and they lost everything. “Among the affected, there is newlywed couple who lost everything in the incident. They have lost cash, gold, and other household items. We appeal to administration to help them,” said a local.
The locals said that due to lack of fire station in close vicinity, firefighting was delayed.
“It took fire tenders lot of time to reach here. By then everything has turned into ashes. We demand a fire station in close vicinity. These families are associated with the vegetable business and they lost everything,” said another local.
Rashid Khan, Adjutant with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said that their team reached the spot as soon as they heard about the incident. He said that locals also helped to control the fire.
“All emergency service teams saved other houses,” Khan said.