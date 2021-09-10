2 injured in Chanapora grenade attack

Police said the grenade was lobbed at 29 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force. “Our jawans and a civilian received minor injuries in the grenade lobbed by terrorists,” CRPF spokesman, Abraham Pankaj said. “They are stable.”

Pankaj said that there was a lot of civilian movement in the area. “In case it would have missed the target, there would have been injuries to several civilians,” he said, adding that a grenade was lobbed on the Roads Opening Party of CRPF.

The incident created panic in the area. The traffic was disrupted for some time and people rushed towards safer places.

A police official said that a search operation was carried out in the area. However, nobody was arrested. “Hunt is on to track the attackers,” the official said.