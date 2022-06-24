2 juveniles apprehended in hit and run case at Raj Bagh

Srinagar, June 24: Police today apprehended two juveniles in hit and run case where one person from Kupwara died at Raj Bagh area here today.
In a tweet, Srinagar police said, “Dr Shamin Bhat & Fayaz Rather, fathers of both juveniles, arrested in 191A MV act for giving vehicle to minors. Case registered at Raj Bagh PS u/s 279,304A of IPC & vehicle seized.”
To mention, 36-year-old man identified as Bashir Ahmad Bhat of Dragmulla Kupwara was killed today afternoon when an unknown vehicle hit him at Rajbagh.