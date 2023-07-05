2 juveniles arrested for stabbing boy at Sonwar

Srinagar, July 5: Police today arrested two juveniles for stabbing a boy at Sonwar area.
Police said the duo aged 17 stabbed the man and tried to flee from the spot by jumping into Jhelum river.
The duo was subsequently rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police said.
“One boy named Haseeb Bhat from Sonwar was stabbed with a knife by two 17-year-old juveniles (names withheld), one from Sonwar and the other from Rajbagh. The case has been registered under FIR No 22/2023 U/s 341,323,307,34 of IPC at Kothibagh Police Station. The accused have been arrested, and the weapon used in the offense has been recovered. The victim has an arm injury but is in stable condition,” Srinagar Police tweeted.
Meanwhile, an official from SDRF said that they received information from Kothibagh Police Station about a possible suicide attempt.
He said that individuals who had jumped into Jhelum River were handed over to the Police while the weapon used in the crime was also found at the spot.