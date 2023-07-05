2 juveniles arrested for stabbing boy at Sonwar

“One boy named Haseeb Bhat from Sonwar was stabbed with a knife by two 17-year-old juveniles (names withheld), one from Sonwar and the other from Rajbagh. The case has been registered under FIR No 22/2023 U/s 341,323,307,34 of IPC at Kothibagh Police Station. The accused have been arrested, and the weapon used in the offense has been recovered. The victim has an arm injury but is in stable condition,” Srinagar Police tweeted.

Meanwhile, an official from SDRF said that they received information from Kothibagh Police Station about a possible suicide attempt.