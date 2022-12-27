2 labourers die while cleaning well at Lasjan

Srinagar, Dec 27: Two labourers died while cleaning an unattended well at Lasjan area on city outskirts on Tuesday.
Reports said the two labourers were found unconscious while cleaning the well. They were shifted to SMHS Hospital where they were declared dead.
The victims were identified as 45-year-old Zakir Ahmed of Poonch and 38-year-old Talib Ahmed, a resident of Gool Gulabgarh.
The presence of Carbon dioxide at the bottom of the unused well is prima facie attributed to be the cause of death.
Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of the incident and registered a case under relevant sections.