2 notorious drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar

“Two notorious drug peddlers were arrested. During search, officers were able to recover 1kg of Charas like substance from their possession. They have been identified as Ghulam Hassan Bhat son of Ab Rahim Bhat resident of Mirgund Kanelwan Bijbehara and Sartaj Ahmad Ganie son of Ghulam Mohammad Ganie resident of Kanelwan Bijbehara. They have been shifted to Police Station where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 20/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Kralkhud and investigation has been taken up.Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddler in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law,” the statement added.