2 NSS training programmes for college teachers conclude at KU

Srinagar, Mar 19: Two training programmes organised by the Office of National Service Scheme (NSS) University of Kashmir concluded on Saturday.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir was the chief guest at the valedictory function, where Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman was the guest of honour.
Addressing the participants, Dr Nisar expressed his satisfaction at the functioning of the varsity’s NSS Office which, he said, has been making its impact felt in the university and colleges with its regular activities.
He said the university has been actively supporting all the endeavours of the NSS in view of their significance for the wellbeing of society at large.
“Such training programmes must develop in our faculty and students a sense of passion for community service,” Dr Mir said, complimenting 78 programme officers from colleges for participating in the 4th and 5th week-long training programmes.