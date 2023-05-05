2 SKUAST-K students to avail Research Internship at Connecticut University in USA

Srinagar, May 5: Two students of SKUAST-K have been selected for the position of Research Assistant at CAES Connecticut, USA and will work on Phosphorous management in plant soil systems using Nanoscale and conventional phosphorous fertilizers.
SKUAST in a statement said this position will provide excellent opportunities to gain professional experience helpful for their future research and learn new skills in the broad areas of nutrient management, nanotechnology implications and applications in agriculture and environment, and plant science.
Tanzeel Bashir is currently pursuing Ph. D. Biotechnology on “Biochemical and Metagenomic studies for Organic Saffron Production” under the mentorship of Dr. Amjad M. Husaini, Associate Professor, Division of Plant Biotechnology in Genome Engineering and Sustainable Biotechnology Lab, SKUAST-K.
Naziya Nabi recently completed her Masters and worked on “Colonization Dynamics and Elicitation of Defence response at biochemical level in Phaseolus vulgaris using ATMT generated Lindemuthianum mutants” under the mentorship of Dr. Bilal Ahmad Padder, Associate Professor, Division of Plant Pathology in Plant Virology and Molecular Pathology Lab, SKUAST-K, Shalimar.
Their tenure will last for about 5 months at CAES, New Haven, USA. Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor SKUAST Kashmir, complimented the students, their mentors (Dr. Amjad M. Husaini and Dr. Bilal Ahmad Padder) and Prof. M Ashraf Bhat, Head Division of Plant Biotechnology for the initiatives that are expected to strengthen the international collaborations of the University, students and help to benefit from global learning and innovation ecosystems.