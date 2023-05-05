2 SKUAST-K students to avail Research Internship at Connecticut University in USA

SKUAST in a statement said this position will provide excellent opportunities to gain professional experience helpful for their future research and learn new skills in the broad areas of nutrient management, nanotechnology implications and applications in agriculture and environment, and plant science.

Tanzeel Bashir is currently pursuing Ph. D. Biotechnology on “Biochemical and Metagenomic studies for Organic Saffron Production” under the mentorship of Dr. Amjad M. Husaini, Associate Professor, Division of Plant Biotechnology in Genome Engineering and Sustainable Biotechnology Lab, SKUAST-K.