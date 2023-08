Srinagar, Aug 9: Police today arrested two women for assaulting a girl at Boulevard Road here. “Two accused ladies Ms Urfana Bhat & Ms Rukhsana both residents of Nishat arrested for assaulting & injuring a girl in a shop at Boulevard Road. FIR no 119/2023 under relevant sections registered in RM Bagh PS. The victim lady is stable & has been shifted to hospital,” Srinagar Police tweeted.