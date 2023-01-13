2 years on, drainage project yet to be completed on Ali Jan Road

MINZAH MEHRAJ
Srinagar, Jan 13: Despite passing of two years, drainage project on the Ali Jan Road on city outskirts here is yet to be completed causing inconvenience to commuters.
The locals said that the ongoing project is creating traffic jams in the locality hindering even essential services.
Javid Ahmad, who owns a provisional shop on Ali Jan Road, is concerned about the challenges caused by the incomplete drainage project on the vital road leading to Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS).
“The road has become one way here, causing traffic congestion. I haven’t seen much development in a long time. It is a hospital road, and the work should not take this long to complete,” Ahmad said.
Started in March 2021, the drainage work on the Ali Jan Road has faced several hiccups so far, with legal and land ownership issues delaying the works occasionally.
Locals said the commuters and shopkeepers of the area have long been left to suffer due to apathy of officials. They said the ongoing winter season has further exacerbated the problems, as open drainage poses threat to local residents, making them deal with drainage water issues seeping into their houses and lanes.
“It has been two years, and the work is still incomplete, causing many problems to the locals. During winter, it is bound to increase our problems and worries,” said Faisal Ahmad, a local.
The officials of the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) which is executing the project claims that their men and machinery are on the job to ensure the completion of work by March.
“We were allotted a different land before on which its owner got stay. The procedure took five months, then the court came to a conclusion to shuffle the land with the one on which now the work is going on,” Shehraan Nisar, the engineer in charge of the project, told Greater Kashmir.
Officials said that due to the land shuffle, they had to change the design requiring new calculations and increasing the timeline of the said project.
“We attempted to make a manhole, but owing to increased water flow, it did not work. Seven pumps are operational 24 hours a day, but there is no control over the water. Because there is no working drain, a pump was designed to dispose of the sewage on the main road,” adds Nisar.
The project, as per officials, is divided into two parts, the infall pump and outfall pump. The outfall pump is nearing completion while as the infall pump will require another two months till completion.
Meanwhile, the inordinate delays in the project have left the road without any blacktopping this year, “Our work is nearly complete. The blacktopping needs a little more work. It was postponed due to the ongoing drainage system maintenance. Because of delays in the work, we could not finish work on the road completely, “said Qayoom Kirmani, Superintending Engineer (SE), R&B Department.