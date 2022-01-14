207 GMC Srinagar doctors, paramedics test positive in 2 weeks
Srinagar, Jan 14: In the past two weeks, 207 medics and paramedics from GMC Srinagar have tested positive for COVID19. Meanwhile SKIMS Soura today issued orders for closing down of its OPDs and non-essential surgeries.
A senior health official today said that 207 doctors and paramedics working in associated hospitals of GMC Srinagar have tested positive since 01 January this year. These include 109 doctors and 98 paramedics. The official said that there was a need to formulate and implement a strategy to safeguard healthcare providers.
“We are looking at a very grave situation as a doctor who tests positive is isolated and is not available for at least 10 days in the hospital,” the official said. He said that the staff strength was decreasing amidst the increasing tally of COVID19. “The time is ticking before the huge patient load starts hitting the hospitals,” he said, adding that the system could collapse with the current pace of infection spread.
Meanwhile, SKIMS Soura issued orders that all elective surgeries at the Institute be put on hold. As per the order issued by Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq Jan, SKIMS OPD Tele-Consultation services would be started as per the roaster and would run between 10 am to 4 pm. “Doctors are free to call a patient for physical examination,” the order states. OPD consultation without prior tele consultations has been put on hold.