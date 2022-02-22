21-yr-old paramedical student from Kulgam found dead in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 22: A 21-year-old B Sc Nursing student from south Kashmir's Kulgam district was found dead in Saida Kadal area of Srinagar on Tuesday evening, reports said.
Quoting official sources, news agency KNO) reported the 21-year-old Shahid Ahmad of Kulgam was found unconscious at his rented accommodation in the area.
He was rushed to JLNM Hospital Rainawari, where, doctors declared him brought dead on arrival, the report said.
Local police has reached the spot and started investigation into the matter.