22 candidates shortlisted for KU VC post

Srinagar, Apr 14: The Search Committee constituted to find a new Vice Chancellor for University of Kashmir (KU) has made headway and will be interacting with the shortlisted candidates in New Delhi on April 20-21.
A top official told Greater Kashmir that the Search Committee sent individual emails to all the 22 shortlisted candidates a week ago to invite them for a face-to-face interaction and share their ‘vision’ about the university as well as the country’s higher education scenario, among other things concerning academics and research.
“Yes, the short-listing has taken place and the shortlisted candidates have been intimated to make themselves available for a physical interaction with the Search Committee on April 20, 21,” the top KU official, in know-how of the fresh development, confirmed to Greater Kashmir.
He said the 22 candidates shortlisted are from diverse disciplines of study from within and outside the University of Kashmir.
“From Kashmir Valley, four senior professors from Kashmir University, one professor from NIT Srinagar and one from SKUAST-K are figuring in the list. Other shortlisted candidates are from outside J&K institutions, including Aligarh Muslim University, MANUU Hyderabad and others,” the official said.
Two candidates are sitting VCs from two universities in Srinagar and Rajouri districts, the sources said, adding that one candidate is a former VC from Jammu who recently demitted the office.
Soon after the interaction, the Search Committee shall submit a panel of three names to J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Singh, who is the chancellor of J&K Universities, to pick the final candidate and issue the formal orders in his/her favour.
The Search Committee headed by Dr Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General Indian Association of Universities was constituted by the Chancellor in terms of provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Universities Act, 1969 in December last year.
The two members on the panel are Prof Mohammad Miyan, former VC MANUU and Dr Najma Akhtar, VC Jamia Millia Islamia.
Academics at Kashmir University had urged the Chancellor as well as the Search Committee to expedite the appointment process to put an end to the prevailing uncertainty in the university where many policy matter decisions are pending for want of approval by the new Vice-Chancellor.
Ideally, outgoing VCs are not empowered to take policy matter decisions mainly for ethical reasons, including undertaking appointments for vacant positions in teaching and non-teaching sectors.
Meanwhile, sources said the new KU VC is expected to assume office by the end of this month or in the first week of May.