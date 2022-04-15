22 candidates shortlisted for KU VC post

A top official told Greater Kashmir that the Search Committee sent individual emails to all the 22 shortlisted candidates a week ago to invite them for a face-to-face interaction and share their ‘vision’ about the university as well as the country’s higher education scenario, among other things concerning academics and research.

“Yes, the short-listing has taken place and the shortlisted candidates have been intimated to make themselves available for a physical interaction with the Search Committee on April 20, 21,” the top KU official, in know-how of the fresh development, confirmed to Greater Kashmir.