22 houses gutted, four injured in overnight blaze in Srinagar's Noorbagh
Srinagar, March 31: At least 22 houses were gutted and four persons were injured in a massive fire in Gata Colony in Noorbagh area of Srinagar district overnight, officials said on Thursday.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the fire broke out in one of the houses and spread quickly to others, damaging 22 of them and a tin shed.
Eleven of the houses damaged were single-storey, ten were double-storey and one was a 3-storey structure, an official said. He said that three persons—Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh, Tahir Ahmad Sheikh and Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh—besides a firefighter received injuries in the incident and were hospitalized.
A total of 33 families were residing in these houses and have been rendered shelter less in the devastating blaze, officials told GNS. Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire erupted due to short-circuit but a detailed inquiry is underway to conclude the reasons behind the fire, an official added.