22 houses gutted, four injured in overnight blaze in Srinagar's Noorbagh

At least 22 houses were gutted and four persons were injured in a massive fire in Gata Colony in Noorbagh area of Srinagar district overnight, officials said on Thursday. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir

