24 mutton shops sealed in Srinagar

An official statement said during market checking, 141 business establishments were inspected and a penal sum of Rs. 23000 was collected as fine from 16 erring shopkeepers for violation of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. Besides, 24 mutton shops were also sealed.

“It is important to add here that during the month of December-2022, an amount of Rs. 936200 was collected as fine from 1961 erring traders for violating E.C Act. Besides, 260 establishments also stand sealed. Moreover, the erring lot has been reprimanded to remain careful in future. The drive will continue in the same passion in future as well and whosoever found violating the norms will be brought to justice. In case of any complaint, people may contact the toll free number 1800180701,” the statement added.