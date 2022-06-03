‘25,000 Smart Meters installed in Srinagar’

MD KPDCL gave first-hand appraisal about the implementation of Smart metering project in Srinagar. He informed that under smart metering project Srinagar Phase-I, out of 57750 meters, as many as 25000 have been installed till now and process is going on to install remaining 32000 smart meters.

On the occasion, the DC directed the concerned Revenue Field officers to create awareness among the people regarding utility and advantages of smart metering in ensuring constant supply of electricity. He asked all the officers to work in close coordination to tackle any hurdle in the process of installation of smart meters amicably. He also said that strict action shall be taken against the anybody hindering the process. Meanwhile, all the executive magistrates have been told to initiate strict legal action if any hindrances are created in implementation of power Sector reforms under various centrally sponsored schemes.