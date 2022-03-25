26th PGRP begins at SKIMS

The scholars from various departments of the Institute will present the outcomes of their research spanning over the past three years. The event is organised every year and is a highlight of the academics at the Institute. It is a much awaited day in the life of PG scholars across the institutes and medical colleges of Kashmir.

Speaking about the event, Director SKIMS Soura, Prof Parvaiz A Koul said research is an important pillar of SKIMS along with patient care and teaching. "PGRP is the platform for our youngsters to showcase their research and get weaned into the canvas of formal research that is so integral to patient care in the current times," he said PGRP is extremely popular among the scholars and students from sister institutions also participate. He said he was glad that the current PGRP also was received well by the scholars and we have a record number of participants with e-posters being introduced for the first time, in tune with the changing patterns of research presentation in global fora.