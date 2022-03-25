26th PGRP begins at SKIMS

Srinagar, Mar 25: The 26th Post Graduate Research Representation Programme at SKIMS Soura started today.
The event is aimed to record the presentation of 77 research papers of PG scholars of the Institute concerning a myriad of themes and issues concerning human health and medical sciences.
The inaugural function is set to take place on Saturday at the Institute’s auditorium with Prof (Dr) Nazir A Ganai, Vice-Chancellor Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology as the Chief Guest. The event is being organized by Department of Urology with Prof M Saleem Wani as the Organising Chairman.
The research presentations cover topics related to prevalence of various disorders and diseases in Kashmir’s population, the analysis of various treatment approaches, introduction of an innovative method to handle a disorder and comparisons of efficacy of methods and methodologies in medical sciences, including investigations, apart from others.
The scholars from various departments of the Institute will present the outcomes of their research spanning over the past three years. The event is organised every year and is a highlight of the academics at the Institute. It is a much awaited day in the life of PG scholars across the institutes and medical colleges of Kashmir.
Speaking about the event, Director SKIMS Soura, Prof Parvaiz A Koul said research is an important pillar of SKIMS along with patient care and teaching. "PGRP is the platform for our youngsters to showcase their research and get weaned into the canvas of formal research that is so integral to patient care in the current times," he said PGRP is extremely popular among the scholars and students from sister institutions also participate. He said he was glad that the current PGRP also was received well by the scholars and we have a record number of participants with e-posters being introduced for the first time, in tune with the changing patterns of research presentation in global fora.
HOD Urology Prof M Saleem Wani said the Institute was conceived with three aims: To provide quality patient care, to carry out meaningful research and to develop manpower. “SKIMS has been among the top research institutes in the Country and its academic merit has been recognised for a long time. The PGRP, he said, showcases the work being carried out by the scholars here, the scope and the depth of it. "This PGRP is special in the sense that we are having a physical event first time after the Pandemic," he said.