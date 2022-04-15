276 projects approved under Smart Cities Mission to transform capital cities

GK NEWS NETWORK
Srinagar, Apr 15: The Jammu and Kashmir administration, keeping pace with national policies and programmes envisaging urban development, is initiating numerous measures towards accelerating growth and development of cities of the UT.
An official statement said the Smart City Projects are aimed at transforming Jammu and Srinagar into modern, sustainable and economically vibrant cities with a dedicated focus on improving infrastructure and services, increasing mobility.
The ambitious project, on completion, would strengthen urban infrastructure, improve city services, public aesthetics, ease of living, provide a clean and sustainable environment besides enhancing administrative machinery in both the capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar.
First elevated light rail transit system has been approved to decongest the twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar under the Mission. The Jammu Light Rail System will have a 23 kilometre length with 22 stations between Bantalab and Bari Brahmana while Srinagar Light Rail System will have a 25 kilometre length.
The Smart Cities Mission was launched by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on June 25, 2015, for development of 100 Smart Cities across the country. The Mission is an urban renewal and retrofitting program by the Government of India with the mission to develop smart cities across the country, making them citizen friendly and sustainable.
Under the Mission, an initiative aimed at driving economic growth and improving the quality of life of people, both the capital cities of Jammu and Kashmir were selected by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
According to the official figures, 276 magnificent projects of economic importance have been approved in twin cities to bring remarkable transformation and significantly improve the quality of life of people.
J&K Government, through its continuous endeavours, is exploring all the possibilities to develop Jammu and Srinagar cities into world-class modern, sustainable and vibrant cities.
“These new initiatives are in line with our mission of making cities sensitive to the needs of citizens and our vision of evolving them through the use of modern IT & other interventions, enabling seamless information access and better service delivery. We need to adopt meaningful ways and means to cater the ever-changing needs of citizens, to acknowledge the limits of available capacities, and strive dynamically to address the same”, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said.
To attract tourist footfall and benefit students as well as the business community, free Wi-Fi service would be installed at scores of locations under the Smart City Mission in Srinagar and Jammu.
For Srinagar city, under Smart City Mission the government envisions to transform Srinagar into an eco-friendly, resilient and socio-economically vibrant city that celebrates its natural and cultural heritage creating harmony and opportunities for all.
Srinagar Smart City aspires to leverage its natural and cultural heritage and tourism through innovative and inclusive solutions, enhance the quality of life for its citizens. EV charging stations, smart street lighting, multi-level parking, sports infrastructure (3 stadia and 5 schools), water transport system in Jhelum river, installation of ornamental LED lighting around Dal-lake, pedestrian walkways and footpath, riverbank development have been started under smart city mission in Srinagar.