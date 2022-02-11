2nd accused held in abortive robbery bid in Srinagar, police say

Srinagar Feb 11: Police on Friday arrested a second man in an alleged case robbery and "attacking and injuring" two two female inmates in the process in Batmaloo area of Srinagar.
As per a police spokesman, the incident took place this afternoon in Mominabad area of Batmaloo saying the accused duo "trespassed into the residential house with the intention to commit theft and attacked two female inmates resulting in injuries to the both of them".
"However, the hue and cry raised by the females attracted the locals who played a commendable role in overpowering one of the accused on spot while informing police about the incident, " police said.
As per police, one of the accused identified as Umar Yousuf Wani, son of Mohammad Yousuf resident of Firdous Abad Batamaloo was apprehended on the spot while as the other accused managed to escape from the spot.
"However, after strenuous efforts the other accused person has also been arrested within the shortest possible time. He has been identified as Habil Yaseen son of Mohammad Yaseen of Dal Colony, Bemina" police said.
A case vide FIR No. 19/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Batmaloo while further investigation is in progress, it added.
SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal in a statement appreciated the role played by the community members in nabbing the accused and assured that police is "resolved to act tough against the criminals involved in crime against women".