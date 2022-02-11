2nd accused held in abortive robbery bid in Srinagar, police say

As per a police spokesman, the incident took place this afternoon in Mominabad area of Batmaloo saying the accused duo "trespassed into the residential house with the intention to commit theft and attacked two female inmates resulting in injuries to the both of them".

"However, the hue and cry raised by the females attracted the locals who played a commendable role in overpowering one of the accused on spot while informing police about the incident, " police said.