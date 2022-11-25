3-DAY ‘AUTUMN ART EXHIBIT’ BEGINS IN SRINAGAR | Reputed national artist Deepa Soni wants to bring Kashmir’s folk art into limelight

Srinagar, Nov 25: Reputed national artist, Deepa Soni wants to bring Kashmir’s folk art into limelight and her three-day painting exhibition ‘Autumn Art Exhibit’ that began at Kashmir Arts Emporium in Srinagar on Friday aims to do just that.
Talking to Greater Kashmir during the exhibition, she said, “The aim of the exhibit is to bring folk art into the limelight, which is being neglected by the young generation.”
Soni said that Kashmir was an inspiration for art lovers, and it was a dream for every artist to paint Kashmir and paint in Kashmir.
“The response is very positive, and we hope more art lovers will join in the coming days. Through this art exhibition, I am showcasing my own art, and we will have an outdoor live workshop in which students and art lovers from all over the country will join,” she said
Soni said that through this art exhibition, she wants to portray a positive image of Kashmir.
“There are many people who think Kashmir is not safe, which is not right. Kashmir is a very positive place, and I want to show that positivity through this exhibition,” she said.
Soni said that the aim of such programmes was to promote folk art forms through which young generations would connect to the roots of their culture and heritage. She said that there was a lot of scope in the creative fields and the young generation should be encouraged to pursue art.
Soni has studied Fashion Technology at the National Institute of Fashion Technology and later worked with some noted fashion designers in Delhi.
A self-taught artist, she has been encouraging youngsters to use the latest technologies to learn art forms.
Soni who originally hails from the Panipat area of Punjab migrated to Udhampur in Jammu region.
Her forefathers had migrated to Panipat from Multan (the present day Pakistan) during the partition
She has participated in various exhibitions organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy for Art, Culture, and Languages (JKAACL) and the Department of Tourism.
Special DG CID R R Swain inaugurated Soni’s ‘Autumn Art Exhibit’.