3-day Cultural Kaarvaan-Virasat 2023 begins

This cultural spectacle aims to encapsulate the essence of the profound heritage enshrined within Hindustani literature, art, and culture.

Over the course of the next three days, attendees will be treated to an array of captivating events, including engaging conversational sessions, the rhythmic harmony of Kavi Sammelan, and the soul-stirring verses of Mushaira, brought to life by eminent poets hailing from every corner of the nation.

In his address, the revered Padma Shri Prof Ashok Chakradhar, an illustrious poet and author, underscored the enduring power of language that springs forth from the depths of human hearts. He eloquently expressed that when poetry thrives, language thrives, and in its absence, language languishes into oblivion, a slow and natural demise.