3 faculty members of NIT Srinagar are among world’s top 2% scientists

Dr. Vijay Kumar's extensive research portfolio encompasses a wide range of fields, including functional materials, solid-state luminescent materials, biopolymers, drug delivery devices, and wastewater treatment. His impactful work has earned him well-deserved recognition.

Similarly Dr. Neeraj Gupta's pioneering contributions in power systems, renewable energy, and uncertainty quantification have made him a leading figure in the scientific community.

His research endeavors aim to revolutionize the energy sector, making it more sustainable and efficient.