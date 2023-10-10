3 faculty members of NIT Srinagar are among world’s top 2% scientists

Srinagar, Oct 10: In a remarkable achievement, three distinguished faculty members from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar have earned their place among the world's top 2% scientists.
This prestigious recognition comes from the World's Top 2% Scientists database, meticulously curated by Stanford University.
The selection process for this honor, which evaluates scientists based on standardized citation indicators such as citations, h-index, and the composite c-score, has placed Dr. Vijay Kumar from the Physics Department, Dr. Neeraj Gupta from the Electrical Engineering Department, and Dr. Prvan Kumar Katiyar from the Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Department firmly in the global spotlight.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Sudhakar Yedla, congratulated the three faculty members on this outstanding achievement.
"It is a proud moment for the institute to have these distinguished scientists among us. Their contributions not only enrich the academic world but also have the potential to address real-world challenges and drive innovation across various scientific disciplines," he said.
Dr. Vijay Kumar's extensive research portfolio encompasses a wide range of fields, including functional materials, solid-state luminescent materials, biopolymers, drug delivery devices, and wastewater treatment. His impactful work has earned him well-deserved recognition.
Similarly Dr. Neeraj Gupta's pioneering contributions in power systems, renewable energy, and uncertainty quantification have made him a leading figure in the scientific community.
His research endeavors aim to revolutionize the energy sector, making it more sustainable and efficient.
While Dr. Prvan Kumar Katiyar's groundbreaking work in electrometallurgy and corrosion holds immense promise in the field of metallurgy. His research has the potential to unlock various applications, further advancing this critical domain.
This extraordinary recognition by Stanford University, which identifies the top 2% of scientists worldwide, highlights the exceptional talent and dedication of NIT Srinagar's faculty members.
This list is focused on the academic influence of scientists in the previous year. It is considered the most prestigious worldwide. It includes researchers from more than 10 million scientists considered to be active worldwide, with 22 scientific fields and 176 subfields taken into account.
Their contributions not only enrich the academic world but also have the potential to address real-world challenges and drive innovation across various scientific disciplines.